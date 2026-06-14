DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $37.06 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,188 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises 4.5% of DE Burlo Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Autodesk worth $37,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,493,167 shares of the software company's stock worth $6,362,192,000 after buying an additional 78,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,157,826 shares of the software company's stock valued at $3,006,818,000 after buying an additional 70,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682,041 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,677,404,000 after buying an additional 123,691 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,989,372 shares of the software company's stock valued at $884,884,000 after acquiring an additional 952,343 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $867,480,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

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Autodesk Stock Down 3.5%

Autodesk stock opened at $198.43 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.47 and a 52 week high of $329.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company's 50-day moving average price is $235.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The business's revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith acquired 3,435 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $231.17 per share, with a total value of $794,068.95. Following the purchase, the director owned 26,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,129,934.89. This represents a 14.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Argus raised shares of Autodesk to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $383.00 to $369.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $312.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $327.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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