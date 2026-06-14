DE Burlo Group Inc. Reduces Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

DE Burlo Group Inc. trimmed its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 87.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 20,575 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.'s holdings in ASML were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,007,000. Dockside LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,833,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 66,820 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $71,490,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,398,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,863.55 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,539.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,369.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.84, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.82. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $683.48 and a one year high of $1,903.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ASML from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,589.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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