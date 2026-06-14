DE Burlo Group Inc. Sells 106,500 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

DE Burlo Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,660 shares of the company's stock after selling 106,500 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 2.3% of DE Burlo Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.'s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $19,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthCollab LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 538 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $35.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.78. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Novo Nordisk A/S News

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

Further Reading

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