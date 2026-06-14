DE Burlo Group Inc. Sells 2,652 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

DE Burlo Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $737.63.

Read Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $981.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $677.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,089.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 2.83%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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