De Lisle Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Nextpower Inc. $NXT

De Lisle Partners LLP grew its stake in Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP's holdings in Nextpower were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 383 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextpower in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 511.1% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 495 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Nextpower

In related news, President Howard Wenger sold 62,670 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $8,162,767.50. Following the sale, the president owned 426,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,547,326.75. This trade represents a 12.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 22,427 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $3,498,612.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 186,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,046,264. This represents a 10.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 168,574 shares of company stock valued at $22,559,770 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Nextpower from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Nextpower in a report on Friday, May 29th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Nextpower from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nextpower from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nextpower from $114.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextpower presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $147.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXT

Nextpower Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $121.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.73. Nextpower Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.69 and a 1-year high of $163.13. The company's fifty day moving average price is $124.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.17.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $880.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.26 million. Nextpower had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Nextpower has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.590 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nextpower

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

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