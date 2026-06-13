De Lisle Partners LLP Takes $3.87 Million Position in AZZ Inc. $AZZ

De Lisle Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,866,000. De Lisle Partners LLP owned about 0.12% of AZZ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AZZ by 8.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,619 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AZZ by 26.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in AZZ by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,488 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in AZZ by 21.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 84,076 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in AZZ by 185.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,122 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,238 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $151.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.13. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $154.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.11.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.24 million. AZZ had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. AZZ has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.500-7.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. AZZ's dividend payout ratio is 7.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of AZZ in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AZZ from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and increased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AZZ from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Noble Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, AZZ presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZZ

About AZZ

AZZ Inc, incorporated in 1956 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of galvanizing and metal finishing solutions alongside electrical equipment and services. The company supports a diverse range of industries—such as energy, infrastructure, heavy equipment and general industrial markets—by delivering corrosion protection and high-performance electrical solutions designed for demanding environments.

AZZ operates two primary business segments. The Global Coatings & Services segment offers hot-dip galvanizing, metal finishing, painting, powder coating and related value-added services to steel fabricators and original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

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