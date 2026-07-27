Dean Capital Management Cuts Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Dean Capital Management decreased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,312 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 19,534 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management's holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 34,932 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 34,538 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $221,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 57,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,663,403.80. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $316,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,482.60. The trade was a 12.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $4,310,115. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.0%

BWA stock opened at $64.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.94 and a 200 day moving average of $59.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $78.82.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. BorgWarner's revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of BorgWarner from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $74.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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