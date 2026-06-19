Dean Capital Management Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Dean Capital Management reduced its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,804 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 9,424 shares during the quarter. Advanced Energy Industries accounts for 1.7% of Dean Capital Management's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dean Capital Management's holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 966 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total transaction of $356,840.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,950.40. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS opened at $372.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 78.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $346.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.75. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $397.44.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.81 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEIS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $361.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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