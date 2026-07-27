Dean Capital Management Invests $3.53 Million in American States Water Company $AWR

Dean Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,678 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,530,000. American States Water accounts for about 1.5% of Dean Capital Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.12% of American States Water as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,887 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $33,550,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in American States Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,379,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in American States Water by 206.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 78,504 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 52,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American States Water by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,975,947 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $360,657,000 after purchasing an additional 118,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in American States Water by 632.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 153,931 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 132,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AWR shares. Zacks Research lowered American States Water from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Freedom Capital raised American States Water to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of American States Water from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on AWR

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 662 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $50,033.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,979,212.44. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul J. Rowley sold 1,304 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $99,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,846. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American States Water Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $86.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. American States Water Company has a 12-month low of $69.45 and a 12-month high of $90.11. The business's 50 day moving average is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average is $76.96.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 19.66%.The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American States Water Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. American States Water's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.89%.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company NYSE: AWR, founded in 1929 and headquartered in San Dimas, California, is a publicly traded utility holding company. The company operates primarily through two regulated segments—water and electric utilities—and provides non-regulated water system services. Over its history, American States Water has expanded its footprint through strategic acquisitions and organic growth, positioning itself as a reliable provider of essential services in its core territories.

Within its regulated water utility segment, American States Water serves more than 250,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers across 35 communities in six counties of California.

See Also

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