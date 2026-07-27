Dean Capital Management Purchases Shares of 30,291 Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS

Dean Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,837,000. Addus HomeCare makes up approximately 1.2% of Dean Capital Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.16% of Addus HomeCare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 6.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,158,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 64.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,489 shares of the company's stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 31,689 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 3,948 shares of the company's stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $114.55 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $99.25 and its 200-day moving average is $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a one year low of $87.95 and a one year high of $124.43.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $363.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heather Brianne Dixon sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total transaction of $27,005.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,160,668.67. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 788 shares of company stock valued at $73,506 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADUS

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare NASDAQ: ADUS is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients' independence and quality of life.

The company's core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

See Also

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