Dean Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated $SYNA

Dean Capital Management cut its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA - Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,513 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 8,705 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management's holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 51.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,973 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $37,243,000 after acquiring an additional 184,303 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,529,713 shares of the software maker's stock worth $446,241,000 after acquiring an additional 594,235 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,200,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,404,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 70,287 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 45,746 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Synaptics Price Performance

Synaptics stock opened at $140.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.97. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.28 and a 1 year high of $149.11.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Synaptics has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Synaptics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $124.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Synaptics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Esther Song sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $1,246,954.61. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,753,472.57. This represents a 41.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,548 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $143,809.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 87,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,117,787.80. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 16,183 shares of company stock worth $1,978,694 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

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