Dean Capital Management Takes $2.02 Million Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Dean Capital Management bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 92.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 66.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,719,400. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total transaction of $596,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 125,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,377,406.64. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,960. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.92.

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Keysight Technologies Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $363.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business's 50 day moving average is $343.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.65. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.85 and a twelve month high of $370.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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