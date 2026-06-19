Dean Capital Management Takes $2.52 Million Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH

Dean Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000. Prestige Consumer Healthcare makes up about 1.1% of Dean Capital Management's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.09% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company's stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 418 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.6% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company's stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 92.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company's stock.

Get PBH alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. Zacks Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 1,207 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $66,372.93. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,671.80. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.24. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $85.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.16). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 17.48%.The firm had revenue of $281.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $293.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company's revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.420-4.510 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women's health.

Key brands in Prestige's portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women's health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Prestige Consumer Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Prestige Consumer Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here