Dearborn Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $167,064,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,277,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $38,396,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $24,252,196,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,149,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $12,915,861,000 after acquiring an additional 700,021 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,450,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,035,749,000 after acquiring an additional 748,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $392.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The business's fifty day moving average price is $399.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $241.40 and a 12 month high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at $89,450,145.60. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total transaction of $12,580,096.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,000,467.86. This represents a 34.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $490.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research lowered Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $575.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apollo Global Management and Blackstone are backing a $35 billion AI infrastructure platform tied to Broadcom’s custom chips and networking gear, with Anthropic’s capacity expansion as the initial use case. This reinforces Broadcom’s role in the AI buildout and could support long-term revenue growth. Article Title

Apollo Global Management and Blackstone are backing a $35 billion AI infrastructure platform tied to Broadcom’s custom chips and networking gear, with Anthropic’s capacity expansion as the initial use case. This reinforces Broadcom’s role in the AI buildout and could support long-term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom also announced a new AI infrastructure partnership with Apollo and Blackstone, adding another sign that its semiconductor and networking solutions remain central to enterprise AI expansion. Article Title

Broadcom also announced a new AI infrastructure partnership with Apollo and Blackstone, adding another sign that its semiconductor and networking solutions remain central to enterprise AI expansion. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reportedly raised its outlook on Broadcom after the latest earnings report, signaling that major analysts still see value in the stock despite the recent pullback. Article Title

JPMorgan reportedly raised its outlook on Broadcom after the latest earnings report, signaling that major analysts still see value in the stock despite the recent pullback. Positive Sentiment: More than 40 analysts remain bullish on Broadcom, and several recent articles highlight upgraded ratings and higher price targets, which can help stabilize investor sentiment. Article Title

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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