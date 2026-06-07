Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 2,894 Shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,147 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. Casey's General Stores comprises about 2.3% of Dearborn Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Casey's General Stores worth $45,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey's General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 46 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 55 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 54 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Casey's General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CASY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Casey's General Stores from $662.00 to $713.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Casey's General Stores from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Casey's General Stores from $530.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Casey's General Stores from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Casey's General Stores from $706.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey's General Stores has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $761.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of CASY opened at $761.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business's fifty day moving average price is $788.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $675.39. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.63 and a 52 week high of $901.00.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.55. Casey's General Stores had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Casey's General Stores's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casey's General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $665.43 per share, with a total value of $199,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,769.57. This trade represents a 7.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.04, for a total transaction of $136,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,758,798.56. This represents a 4.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casey's General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report).

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