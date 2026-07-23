Decatur Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,097 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $4,328,000. General Motors comprises 2.0% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Bank Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of GM opened at $82.23 on Thursday. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.31. The firm's 50-day moving average is $79.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.83.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $48.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.01 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on General Motors from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.59.

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General Motors News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM posted Q2 EPS of $3.57 and revenue of $48.03 billion, both above Wall Street estimates, while adjusted EBIT jumped nearly 30% on strong truck and SUV demand.

GM posted Q2 EPS of $3.57 and revenue of $48.03 billion, both above Wall Street estimates, while adjusted EBIT jumped nearly 30% on strong truck and SUV demand. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook again, now guiding for adjusted EPS of $12 to $14 and higher EBIT, reinforcing confidence in earnings momentum.

The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook again, now guiding for adjusted EPS of $12 to $14 and higher EBIT, reinforcing confidence in earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after earnings, with JPMorgan lifting its price target on GM to $120 and keeping an overweight rating, adding fuel to the stock’s rally.

Analysts turned more constructive after earnings, with JPMorgan lifting its price target on GM to $120 and keeping an overweight rating, adding fuel to the stock’s rally. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighted GM’s strong cash flow and ongoing share repurchases, with the company having spent more than $4 billion on buybacks over the past year, which can support per-share earnings.

Coverage highlighted GM’s strong cash flow and ongoing share repurchases, with the company having spent more than $4 billion on buybacks over the past year, which can support per-share earnings. Neutral Sentiment: GM also announced new gas-powered Cadillac models and a push into defense-related opportunities, suggesting management is broadening growth avenues beyond EVs. Article: At GM, Trump's Second Term Means Big Trucks—and a Push Into the Defense Industry

GM also announced new gas-powered Cadillac models and a push into defense-related opportunities, suggesting management is broadening growth avenues beyond EVs. Neutral Sentiment: The company is still absorbing EV-related restructuring costs and faces tariff, labor, and broader auto-industry risks, which could limit upside if demand softens or costs rise.

The company is still absorbing EV-related restructuring costs and faces tariff, labor, and broader auto-industry risks, which could limit upside if demand softens or costs rise. Negative Sentiment: GM Korea labor unions are continuing partial strikes, adding a potential operational headwind. Article: GM Korea’s unionised workers continue partial strikes

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $17,233,433.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 770,491 shares in the company, valued at $61,646,984.91. This trade represents a 21.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,192,490. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

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