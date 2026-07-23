Decker Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 29,029 Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Decker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $8,985,000. Broadcom accounts for about 2.0% of Decker Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $24,252,196,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 895.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 12,689,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,391,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,788,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $167,064,997,000 after buying an additional 3,919,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Broadcom by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,593,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,974,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank restated a "hold" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $396.81 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.00 and a 52-week high of $495.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $399.23 and a 200-day moving average of $366.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.14, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total value of $598,923.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,514,884.36. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $10,033,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,254,935.37. This trade represents a 11.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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