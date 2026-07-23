Decker Wealth Management LLC Makes New $9.71 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Decker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,857 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $9,712,000. Alphabet makes up about 2.2% of Decker Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A increased its holdings in Alphabet by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total value of $153,432.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,348 shares in the company, valued at $9,345,358.56. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $545,941.03. This represents a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $383.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $341.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $363.69 and a 200-day moving average of $337.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.70 and a 12-month high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $6.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.71%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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