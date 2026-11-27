Summit Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 319,297 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $24,950,000. Deckers Outdoor accounts for about 3.4% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Summit Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Deckers Outdoor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,353 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 200,813 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 130,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.1%

DECK stock opened at $85.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $77.20 and a fifty-two week high of $122.29.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm's revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.80 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $184.00 to $122.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $108.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $103.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation designs, markets and distributes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its portfolio includes UGG, known for sheepskin boots and related products; HOKA, which makes running and performance footwear; and Teva, which specializes in outdoor and sport sandals and footwear. Founded in 1973, the company sells its products internationally through wholesale partners and direct-to-consumer channels, including brand stores and e-commerce. Its markets span North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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