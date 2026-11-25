State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,331,583 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 26,666,603 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.74% of Deckers Outdoor worth $494,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,343,613,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,116,595 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $210,157,000 after purchasing an additional 374,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,905,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,611,174 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $161,262,000 after purchasing an additional 187,702 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,656,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts: Sign Up

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of DECK opened at $84.31 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12 month low of $77.20 and a 12 month high of $122.29. The stock's 50 day moving average is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.51 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business's revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.80 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $137.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $184.00 to $122.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $103.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation designs, markets and distributes footwear, apparel and accessories through a portfolio of consumer brands. Its best-known brands include UGG, HOKA and Teva, which serve customers seeking products for lifestyle, performance and outdoor use. Founded in 1973 in California, Deckers began as a maker of sandals. The company now sells its products worldwide through wholesale partners as well as its own retail stores and e-commerce channels, serving markets across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Deckers Outdoor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deckers Outdoor wasn't on the list.

While Deckers Outdoor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report