Deepwater Asset Management LLC Has $12.99 Million Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Deepwater Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR - Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,217 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 41,735 shares during the quarter. Shift4 Payments comprises about 3.8% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Deepwater Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Shift4 Payments worth $12,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 860 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 5.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 4,565 shares of the company's stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company's stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company's stock.

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Shift4 Payments Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:FOUR opened at $38.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.43. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $108.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.36.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 2.63%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial downgraded Shift4 Payments from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Capital One Financial set a $50.00 price target on Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Freedom Capital downgraded Shift4 Payments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $70.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOUR

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Jared Isaacman acquired 195,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.41 per share, for a total transaction of $8,095,655.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 1,594,455 shares in the company, valued at $66,026,381.55. This represents a 13.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 432,327 shares of company stock worth $17,948,120 in the last ninety days. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company's platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company's core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

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