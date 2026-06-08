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Deepwater Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
Uber Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Deepwater Asset Management boosted its Uber stake by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, buying 40,337 more shares and bringing its position to 181,566 shares valued at about $14.8 million.
  • Uber continues to draw strong institutional interest overall, with institutions owning 80.24% of the stock, even as insider activity showed SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy selling 30,000 shares in March.
  • Analysts remain mostly constructive: Uber has a Moderate Buy rating with an average price target of $104.68, while the company recently beat EPS expectations but posted revenue slightly below estimates.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Deepwater Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,566 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,337 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 4.3% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Deepwater Asset Management LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $14,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,532 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,366 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $70.84 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.70. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.46 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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