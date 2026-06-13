Deere & Company $DE Shares Bought by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,855 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.'s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $21,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Bank increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 5,221 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,201 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Barclays lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $543.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $752.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Deere & Company from $672.00 to $607.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Deere & Company from $580.00 to $525.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $639.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $577.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $433.00 and a 52-week high of $674.19. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $573.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $548.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.55 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 10.09%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Deere & Company's payout ratio is 36.71%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

See Also

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