Deere & Company $DE Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,035 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises about 0.9% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.11% of Deere & Company worth $163,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,583,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $10,514,053,000 after purchasing an additional 198,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,485,949 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,898,717,000 after buying an additional 97,049 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,592,004 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,465,906,000 after buying an additional 3,358,264 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,692,877 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,581,574,000 after buying an additional 158,584 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,600,552 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,609,149,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $540.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $765.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Deere & Company from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $639.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of DE opened at $613.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $574.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.28. Deere & Company has a one year low of $433.00 and a one year high of $674.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.85. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 10.09%.The company had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.64 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio is 36.71%.

Key Headlines Impacting Deere & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

Further Reading

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