Deere & Company $DE Stock Holdings Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851,611 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.32% of Deere & Company worth $479,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 85,351 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,737,000 after purchasing an additional 30,553 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Deere & Company by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,925 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $13,166,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 388,595 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $180,919,000 after purchasing an additional 45,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company's stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $597.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $161.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $582.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $571.31. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $433.00 and a 52 week high of $674.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $13.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 10.09%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.71%.

Key Deere & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on Deere & Company and lifted its price target to $685, signaling continued analyst confidence in upside potential. Benzinga

DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on Deere & Company and lifted its price target to $685, signaling continued analyst confidence in upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: Deere was highlighted in broader agriculture and industrial stock roundups, keeping investor attention on the company as a key name in the farm equipment sector. Best Agriculture Stocks To Watch Now - July 14th

Deere was highlighted in broader agriculture and industrial stock roundups, keeping investor attention on the company as a key name in the farm equipment sector. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS forecast for Deere, which is a minor cautionary note but not a major change to longer-term earnings expectations. MarketBeat report on Deere EPS estimate cut

Erste Group Bank slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS forecast for Deere, which is a minor cautionary note but not a major change to longer-term earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: Deere also remains tied to a broader industrial-sector backdrop that has lagged the market recently, which can weigh on sentiment toward cyclical names. 1 Industrials Stock to Target This Week and 2 We Find Risky

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $580.00 to $525.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $680.00 price objective (down from $715.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Deere & Company from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $642.98.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

Further Reading

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