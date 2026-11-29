Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of Definium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFTX - Free Report) by 62.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,029 shares of the company's stock after selling 807,917 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.37% of Definium Therapeutics worth $18,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Definium Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,755,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,349 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Definium Therapeutics by 116.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,702 shares of the company's stock worth $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 178,225 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Definium Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 250,547 shares of the company's stock worth $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 41,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in Definium Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 192,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,415 shares during the period. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DFTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Definium Therapeutics from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Definium Therapeutics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $78.00 price target on Definium Therapeutics and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DFTX

Definium Therapeutics Trading Up 7.2%

NASDAQ:DFTX opened at $33.33 on Friday. Definium Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.53 and a quick ratio of 15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.23. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.97.

Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts expect that Definium Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Definium Therapeutics

In related news, insider Mark Sullivan sold 14,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $513,845.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 494,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,073,917.96. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Brandi Roberts sold 3,377 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $123,496.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 394,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,427,888.96. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 71,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,115 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Definium Therapeutics

Definium Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM120, which is in phase 3 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and DT402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. and changed its name to Definium Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2026.

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