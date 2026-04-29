Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Position Raised by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 433,725 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 155,595 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.07% of Dell Technologies worth $54,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $426,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,855,154 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $688,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,317 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 541.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,996,557 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $283,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,957,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,841 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 628.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,078 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $168,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,454 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: BofA raised its Dell price target to $246 and said "agentic AI" will drive a surge in CPU/server demand, supporting a larger TAM for Dell's server and infrastructure business. BofA lifts Dell target

BofA raised its Dell price target to $246 and said "agentic AI" will drive a surge in CPU/server demand, supporting a larger TAM for Dell's server and infrastructure business. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media are highlighting an early-stage AI server cycle that benefits Dell's AI server and storage exposure — reinforcing upside case for sustained revenue and margin improvements. AI server cycle analysis

Analysts and media are highlighting an early-stage AI server cycle that benefits Dell's AI server and storage exposure — reinforcing upside case for sustained revenue and margin improvements. Positive Sentiment: Dell won a EuroHPC/IT4LIA contract to build an AI supercomputer, a tangible revenue/credibility win in the high-performance computing / AI infrastructure market. EuroHPC contract

Dell won a EuroHPC/IT4LIA contract to build an AI supercomputer, a tangible revenue/credibility win in the high-performance computing / AI infrastructure market. Positive Sentiment: Coverage pieces and screener lists are flagging Dell as a top-performing large‑cap YTD (roughly +69%), which supports continued investor interest and flows into the name. InsiderMonkey roundup

Coverage pieces and screener lists are flagging Dell as a top-performing large‑cap YTD (roughly +69%), which supports continued investor interest and flows into the name. Neutral Sentiment: Media reports note Dell recently hit an all‑time high — useful context for momentum but not a direct catalyst. All-time high report

Media reports note Dell recently hit an all‑time high — useful context for momentum but not a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles review bullish Wall Street views and the AI opportunity; these summarize analyst optimism but don't change fundamentals immediately. Yahoo analysis

Several articles review bullish Wall Street views and the AI opportunity; these summarize analyst optimism but don't change fundamentals immediately. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its target to $110 but maintained an "underweight" rating — the low target (well below the current price) introduces a starkly different risk view and likely contributed to short‑term selling pressure. Morgan Stanley note

Morgan Stanley raised its target to $110 but maintained an "underweight" rating — the low target (well below the current price) introduces a starkly different risk view and likely contributed to short‑term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: The stock's rapid run (~69% YTD) and a wide range of analyst targets ($110 to $246) increase volatility and make profit‑taking and rotation more likely in the short term. No external link

Dell Technologies Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $205.96 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.76 and a 12 month high of $221.50. The company has a market cap of $133.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies's revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Evercore raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $183.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, CAO Richard Troy Sharp sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total value of $229,561.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,198,557.80. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 382,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.81, for a total value of $67,541,420.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105 over the last 90 days. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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