Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,517,070 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,090,336 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.83% of Dell Technologies worth $694,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Dell Technologies from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays cut Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $475.76.

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Dell Technologies Trading Down 5.1%

NYSE:DELL opened at $380.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $245.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.64. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.17 and a 12-month high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.Dell Technologies's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.05 EPS for the current year.

More Dell Technologies News

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 84,583 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $34,086,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,284,047. The trade was a 91.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 36,736 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $14,804,608.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 43,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,483,752. This trade represents a 45.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 4,305,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,161,867 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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