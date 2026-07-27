Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,442 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 24,735 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 78,282 shares of the technology company's stock worth $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Dell Technologies by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 224,671 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,875,000 after purchasing an additional 125,257 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 70.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,577 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $118,432,000 after purchasing an additional 297,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 49.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 46,094 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,123,203.13. This represents a 88.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $80,560,898.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,789,455.41. This represents a 82.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,870,683 in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $436.43 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $469.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $390.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.74. The company has a market cap of $282.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $494.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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