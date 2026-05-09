Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,206 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $41,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company's stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,631 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 9,185 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Dell Technologies Stock Up 13.0%

Shares of DELL opened at $260.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.04. The company has a market capitalization of $168.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $263.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The business's revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is 28.90%.

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $74,883,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $21,819,714.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 65,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,529,526.06. This represents a 69.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105 in the last quarter. Insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DELL. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $205.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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