Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,747 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 11,713 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 19.3% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,631 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 9,185 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,461 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE DELL opened at $394.93 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $469.47. The business's 50-day moving average price is $311.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.86. The firm has a market cap of $255.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 20.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. UBS Group set a $700.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $200.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $8,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 142,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,390,150. This represents a 12.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 20,095 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total transaction of $8,100,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,309,588.72. The trade was a 28.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,885,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,987,916. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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