Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 855,260 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 421,417 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Dell Technologies worth $140,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim raised Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citic Securities lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $492.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of DELL opened at $397.18 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $372.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.67. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $469.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 68,706 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total transaction of $31,160,919.24. Following the sale, the director owned 67,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,836,184.60. The trade was a 50.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 34,869 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total transaction of $15,814,486.26. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,071.94. The trade was a 44.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,434,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,870,683 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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