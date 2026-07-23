Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Sold by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lowered its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 697,464 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,205 shares during the period. Dell Technologies comprises 6.2% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP owned about 0.11% of Dell Technologies worth $114,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dell Technologies alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 147.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 34,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Super Micro Computer reported more than $60 billion in new orders and gross margins well above expectations, signaling that AI server demand remains exceptionally strong and lifting Dell along with other AI hardware peers. Stock Market Today, July 22: Super Micro Computer Surges on Record Q4 Orders and Surprise Margin Beat

Super Micro Computer reported more than $60 billion in new orders and gross margins well above expectations, signaling that AI server demand remains exceptionally strong and lifting Dell along with other AI hardware peers. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street commentary suggested Dell could be one of the next winners from the AI buildout, with traders treating Dell, Super Micro, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise as a group trade on server demand. Dell Stock Surges as Super Micro Signals Strong New Order Growth

Wall Street commentary suggested Dell could be one of the next winners from the AI buildout, with traders treating Dell, Super Micro, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise as a group trade on server demand. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Dell’s AI infrastructure business as a major growth driver, reinforcing investor expectations that the company is benefiting from the broader AI hardware cycle. Dell: AI Infrastructure Drives Massive Growth

Recent coverage highlighted Dell’s AI infrastructure business as a major growth driver, reinforcing investor expectations that the company is benefiting from the broader AI hardware cycle. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage also pointed to Dell’s recent earnings strength and elevated guidance, but these were already known to investors and are more of a background support than a fresh catalyst. Dell Technologies stock and earnings background

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $80,560,898.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,789,455.41. This represents a 82.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,123,203.13. The trade was a 88.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,434,758 shares of company stock worth $1,448,870,683 in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $441.81 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $382.63 and its 200 day moving average is $235.36. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $469.47. The firm has a market cap of $286.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Citic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $492.76.

View Our Latest Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dell Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dell Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Dell Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here