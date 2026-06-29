Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. reduced its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,511 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 35,016 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.'s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 19.3% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the technology company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,631 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 9,185 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company's stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,461 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. CLSA raised Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.38.

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Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL opened at $394.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.86. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $469.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.Dell Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. This trade represents a 82.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 458,666 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $81,293,961.84. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,885,274 shares of company stock worth $1,396,987,916 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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