Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,690 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 13,272 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $33,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,957,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,450,258 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,048,613,000 after purchasing an additional 350,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,732 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $939,808,000 after purchasing an additional 108,011 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 82.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,855,154 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $688,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,349,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 35,437 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.98, for a total transaction of $14,989,142.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 94,207 shares in the company, valued at $39,847,676.86. This represents a 27.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 84,365 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.98, for a total value of $35,684,707.70. Following the sale, the director owned 7,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,181,232.58. This trade represents a 91.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,709,030 shares of company stock worth $983,328,426 over the last 90 days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 6.2%

DELL stock opened at $395.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.17 and a twelve month high of $469.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.51.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators continue to raise expectations for Dell after its strong earnings beat, with several reports saying the company is benefiting from booming AI infrastructure spending. Article Title

Analysts and market commentators continue to raise expectations for Dell after its strong earnings beat, with several reports saying the company is benefiting from booming AI infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein raised its price target on Dell to $500 and maintained an Outperform rating, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees more upside after the company’s record AI quarter. Article Title

Bernstein raised its price target on Dell to $500 and maintained an Outperform rating, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees more upside after the company’s record AI quarter. Positive Sentiment: Dell’s partnership with Nvidia on new AI PCs, including the XPS 16 Creator Edition powered by RTX Spark, expands the AI growth story beyond servers into the PC market. Article Title

Dell’s partnership with Nvidia on new AI PCs, including the XPS 16 Creator Edition powered by RTX Spark, expands the AI growth story beyond servers into the PC market. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles framed Dell as a major AI infrastructure winner, with investors betting the company can keep compounding growth as AI server orders and margins expand. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $475.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on DELL

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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