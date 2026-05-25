Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,103 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 49,500 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Dell Technologies worth $43,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $294.97 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.38 and a fifty-two week high of $298.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.16. The firm has a market cap of $190.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The business's revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is 28.90%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $21,819,714.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 65,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,526.06. This trade represents a 69.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $74,883,300.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105. Insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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