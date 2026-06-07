Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc trimmed its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,159 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,060,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $23,332,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,686 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,157,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 54.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,492 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators continue to raise expectations for Dell after its strong earnings beat, with several reports saying the company is benefiting from booming AI infrastructure spending. Article Title

Analysts and market commentators continue to raise expectations for Dell after its strong earnings beat, with several reports saying the company is benefiting from booming AI infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein raised its price target on Dell to $500 and maintained an Outperform rating, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees more upside after the company’s record AI quarter. Article Title

Bernstein raised its price target on Dell to $500 and maintained an Outperform rating, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees more upside after the company’s record AI quarter. Positive Sentiment: Dell’s partnership with Nvidia on new AI PCs, including the XPS 16 Creator Edition powered by RTX Spark, expands the AI growth story beyond servers into the PC market. Article Title

Dell’s partnership with Nvidia on new AI PCs, including the XPS 16 Creator Edition powered by RTX Spark, expands the AI growth story beyond servers into the PC market. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles framed Dell as a major AI infrastructure winner, with investors betting the company can keep compounding growth as AI server orders and margins expand. Article Title

Dell Technologies Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $395.72 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.17 and a 52 week high of $469.47. The stock has a market cap of $255.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company's 50-day moving average price is $242.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.51.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Raymond James Financial cut Dell Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays cut Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. CLSA upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $475.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 84,365 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.98, for a total transaction of $35,684,707.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,232.58. The trade was a 91.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 35,437 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.98, for a total value of $14,989,142.26. Following the sale, the director owned 94,207 shares in the company, valued at $39,847,676.86. The trade was a 27.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,709,030 shares of company stock worth $983,328,426. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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