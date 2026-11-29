Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 1,388.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,081 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 139,063 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $80,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,526,987 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,090,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,347 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 651,154 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $350,288,000 after acquiring an additional 337,836 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 389.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 248,586 shares of the technology company's stock worth $142,129,000 after acquiring an additional 197,759 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3,029.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $94,141,000 after acquiring an additional 169,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 64.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 343,650 shares of the technology company's stock worth $184,867,000 after purchasing an additional 134,213 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $316.96 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $595.51. The firm's 50-day moving average is $451.18 and its 200 day moving average is $351.00. The stock has a market cap of $201.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $9.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.55 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $54.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.32 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,094.71%. Dell Technologies's revenue was up 103.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 29.680-29.680 EPS and its Q4 2027 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 25,494 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.30, for a total value of $14,845,156.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,210,057.80. This represents a 52.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.40, for a total value of $1,055,520.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,404,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,639,261.60. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,819,650 shares of company stock worth $991,063,873 over the last three months. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut Dell Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $506.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are a few of the latest headlines about DELL:

Positive Sentiment: Dell reported fiscal Q3 revenue of $54.9 billion, up 103% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $9.45, beating expectations. It raised its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook to about $202 billion and reported a record $132.3 billion AI-server backlog after booking $60.2 billion in AI orders. The company also authorized an additional $25 billion for share repurchases. Article: Dell Gets a Second Wind as AI Orders Hit Record $132B

Dell reported fiscal Q3 revenue of $54.9 billion, up 103% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $9.45, beating expectations. It raised its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook to about $202 billion and reported a record $132.3 billion AI-server backlog after booking $60.2 billion in AI orders. The company also authorized an additional $25 billion for share repurchases. Neutral Sentiment: UBS cut its price target to $365 from $500 and kept a Neutral rating, citing doubts about the durability of AI infrastructure spending. It raised its fiscal 2027 and 2028 EPS forecasts, but lowered the valuation multiple it applies to Dell—reflecting strong projected earnings alongside uncertainty over how investors will value them. Article: Dell price target cut by UBS as AI spending concerns mount

UBS cut its price target to $365 from $500 and kept a Neutral rating, citing doubts about the durability of AI infrastructure spending. It raised its fiscal 2027 and 2028 EPS forecasts, but lowered the valuation multiple it applies to Dell—reflecting strong projected earnings alongside uncertainty over how investors will value them. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Nvidia halted server shipments to four Southeast Asian countries, amid new U.S. export restrictions, raise the possibility of delivery delays for Dell’s AI-server orders. Any disruption could slow backlog conversion into revenue. Article: Dell, Super Micro Under Pressure as Nvidia Halts Shipments

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies is a global technology company that develops and sells personal computers, servers, storage systems, networking equipment and related software and services. Its products and services support individual users, businesses, governments and other organizations. The company's operations are organized around Client Solutions, which includes desktop computers, laptops, workstations and peripherals, and Infrastructure Solutions, which includes servers, storage and networking products. Dell also provides technology consulting, deployment, support and cybersecurity services.

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