Delphi Management Inc. MA Purchases Shares of 21,077 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO

Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. Academy Sports and Outdoors comprises about 1.4% of Delphi Management Inc. MA's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,775 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,472 shares of the company's stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 89.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASO shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a "hold" rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $58.94.

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Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average is $54.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $41.29 and a one year high of $62.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 6.24%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Academy Sports and Outdoors's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.56%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,100. This trade represents a 33.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company's product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

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