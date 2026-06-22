Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Holdings Decreased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,648,277 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 352,783 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.25% of Delta Air Lines worth $114,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $555,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 357,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,129 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Delta Air Lines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.05.

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Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $84.16 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $87.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.87%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.

Key Delta Air Lines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 133,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,574,466. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 15,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $1,074,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,364.09. This represents a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 149,635 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,855 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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