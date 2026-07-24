Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL is Aristides Capital LLC's 8th Largest Position

Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,418 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 18,086 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up approximately 1.6% of Aristides Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Aristides Capital LLC's holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $178,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $555,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 357,825 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,129 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 133,854 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,466. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $2,036,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 95,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,738,836. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,331 shares of company stock worth $5,036,638. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $81.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.44 and a 1 year high of $95.68.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.43 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

Trending Headlines about Delta Air Lines

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Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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