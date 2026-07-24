Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,100 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.07% of Delta Air Lines worth $31,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $430,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,469,652 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $97,702,000 after purchasing an additional 191,345 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,082 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $2,036,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 95,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,738,836. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 133,854 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,466. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 65,331 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,638 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $85.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAL

More Delta Air Lines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.9%

DAL opened at $81.92 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $83.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $50.44 and a one year high of $95.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.43 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business's revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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