Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Shares Purchased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,142 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,014 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $555,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 357,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,129 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company's stock.

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Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.1%

DAL opened at $70.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.74. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $76.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.87%.The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Delta Air Lines's payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $1,074,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,364.09. The trade was a 21.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 20,621 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $1,500,177.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 120,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,731,818.75. The trade was a 14.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,925 shares of company stock worth $14,323,395. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Delta Air Lines

Key Delta Air Lines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

Further Reading

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