Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,020 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 164,539 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,983.3% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SWAN Capital LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,016.0% during the third quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 451.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company's stock.

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Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $92.72 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $76.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.09. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.24 and a 52 week high of $95.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Delta Air Lines's payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $1,074,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 54,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,364.09. This trade represents a 21.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $2,036,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 95,025 shares in the company, valued at $7,738,836. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 149,635 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,855 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Delta Air Lines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Research Partners lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAL

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

Further Reading

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