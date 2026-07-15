Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Shares Sold by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,959 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 42,600 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SWAN Capital LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,016.0% during the third quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 451.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Delta Air Lines from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $100.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Delta Air Lines

Trending Headlines about Delta Air Lines

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target on Delta to $112 and reiterated a buy rating, highlighting further upside after the airline’s strong quarterly performance.

TD Cowen raised its price target on Delta to $112 and reiterated a buy rating, highlighting further upside after the airline’s strong quarterly performance. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan also lifted its price target to $114 and kept an overweight rating, reflecting growing analyst confidence in Delta’s earnings outlook.

JPMorgan also lifted its price target to $114 and kept an overweight rating, reflecting growing analyst confidence in Delta’s earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports pointed to healthy travel demand, premium cabin strength, and resilient cash flow, suggesting Delta can keep growing revenue even in a higher-cost environment. Article Title

Multiple reports pointed to healthy travel demand, premium cabin strength, and resilient cash flow, suggesting Delta can keep growing revenue even in a higher-cost environment. Positive Sentiment: Delta said cheaper jet fuel may not translate into lower airfares, implying pricing power could remain intact and margins may stay supported. Article Title

Delta said cheaper jet fuel may not translate into lower airfares, implying pricing power could remain intact and margins may stay supported. Neutral Sentiment: Several coverage pieces framed Delta as a value or momentum stock trading at a reasonable valuation, but these are more confirmation than a new catalyst.

Several coverage pieces framed Delta as a value or momentum stock trading at a reasonable valuation, but these are more confirmation than a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Rising geopolitical tensions in Iran were flagged as a potential headwind for airline stocks because they could pressure fuel prices and create turbulence for travel demand. Article Title

Rising geopolitical tensions in Iran were flagged as a potential headwind for airline stocks because they could pressure fuel prices and create turbulence for travel demand. Negative Sentiment: Fuel costs remain a key risk, with Delta noting a sharp jump in fuel expense during the quarter, which could keep margin pressure in focus if energy prices rise again.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $85.48 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.44 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The stock has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.76.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 133,854 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,466. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $2,036,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 95,025 shares in the company, valued at $7,738,836. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 65,331 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,638 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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