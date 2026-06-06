Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,689 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 24,823 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $17,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 457,796 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $25,980,000 after acquiring an additional 56,365 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,173 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,829 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,142 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 32,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 911,136 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $51,707,000 after purchasing an additional 362,329 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $2,036,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 95,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,738,836. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,074,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,893,364.09. This trade represents a 21.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,635 shares of company stock worth $10,833,855. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $79.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.30. The business's 50-day moving average price is $71.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.72. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $83.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.87%.The firm's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio is 10.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.85.

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About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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