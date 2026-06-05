Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Stake Raised by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 101.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,902 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 100,902 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $13,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 90.6% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 444 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,983.3% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SWAN Capital LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,016.0% in the third quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.85.

Read Our Latest Report on Delta Air Lines

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $2,036,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 95,025 shares in the company, valued at $7,738,836. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 69,304 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $4,723,067.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 69,369 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,497.35. This represents a 49.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 149,635 shares of company stock worth $10,833,855 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $79.51 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $83.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.87%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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