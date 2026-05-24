Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 5,873 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,747 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 5,873 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 2.6% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $29,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 813,506 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $92,553,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,418 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $18,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,661 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,404 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Pathfinder Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,676 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $41,148,000 after purchasing an additional 99,130 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4%

Walt Disney stock opened at $103.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $101.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $179.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings lowered Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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