Delta Global Management LP Acquires 62,302 Shares of Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

Delta Global Management LP increased its holdings in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 1,139.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,771 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after buying an additional 62,302 shares during the quarter. Domino's Pizza accounts for about 2.0% of Delta Global Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Delta Global Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Domino's Pizza worth $24,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 238.6% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 32,393 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $129,253,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $3,518,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,956 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $402.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPZ

Domino's Pizza News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Domino's Pizza this week:

Domino's Pizza Stock Up 3.0%

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $332.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $310.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.47. Domino's Pizza Inc has a twelve month low of $282.00 and a twelve month high of $486.68.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The restaurant operator reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.86%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 18.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.01, for a total value of $144,643.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,777,637.52. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,950 shares of company stock worth $611,451 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

Further Reading

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