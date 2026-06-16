Delta Global Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Delta Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 104,927 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $24,908,000. Sandisk comprises about 1.2% of Delta Global Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Delta Global Management LP owned about 0.07% of Sandisk at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sandisk during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,033,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Sandisk by 1,003.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 479,183 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $113,748,000 after acquiring an additional 435,742 shares in the last quarter. Valliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,869,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandisk by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,256 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period.

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Sandisk Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of SNDK stock opened at $2,107.86 on Tuesday. Sandisk Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $2,119.90. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $1,316.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $766.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.27 and a beta of 4.88.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company's revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SNDK. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,470.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sandisk from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandisk currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,580.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sandisk

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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